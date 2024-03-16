Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.51 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $546.42 million and approximately $18.51 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00086535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00018916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00018531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001436 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,481,928,531 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

