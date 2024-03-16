Threshold (T) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $351.05 million and $31.62 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005407 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00026315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00016375 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001594 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,976.02 or 0.99646977 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010250 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00158209 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03606181 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $42,906,524.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

