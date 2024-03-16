Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Down 27.7% in February

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the February 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:TKGSY opened at $11.42 on Friday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

Get Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.