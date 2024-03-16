Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 1,240 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 992.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

BK stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

