Tompkins Financial Corp Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 236.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MCK opened at $533.68 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $332.40 and a 1 year high of $537.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

