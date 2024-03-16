Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 211,037 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 110.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 616.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:F opened at $12.06 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

