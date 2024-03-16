Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.21 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

