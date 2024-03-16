Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

