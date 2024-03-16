Touchstar (LON:TST) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $97.79

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.79 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 90.10 ($1.15). Touchstar shares last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.15), with a volume of 12,266 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 95.24. The firm has a market cap of £7.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,143.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.

