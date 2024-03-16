Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Evan M. Turtz Sells 2,821 Shares of Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $291.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $294.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.53.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,713,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after acquiring an additional 880,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

