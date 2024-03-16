Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGS

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 4.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.