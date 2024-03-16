Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
