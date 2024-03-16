Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRV. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.38.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $220.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.94 and a 200 day moving average of $186.23. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $224.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,490,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

