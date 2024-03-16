Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 912.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DWX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,392. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $517.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

