Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,527 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.78% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBUX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TBUX opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $112.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

