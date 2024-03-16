Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $191.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

