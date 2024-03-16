Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,681 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $42.19 on Friday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.24 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

