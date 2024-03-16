Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,942 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 314,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 233,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

