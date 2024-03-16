Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average is $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

