Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 28 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 726 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,774 shares of company stock worth $74,323,328. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $878.37. 64,208,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,762,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $238.94 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $706.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

