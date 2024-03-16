Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 89.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.81.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
