Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 89.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,638. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $292.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.06 and its 200-day moving average is $186.29.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.