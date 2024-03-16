Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TREX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Trex during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $94.41 on Monday. Trex has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $101.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

