Triad Group (LON:TRD) Hits New 52-Week High at $224.00

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.82), with a volume of 13245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.75).

Triad Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The stock has a market cap of £37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,575.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 181.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 146.87.

Triad Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Triad Group’s payout ratio is -15,000.00%.

About Triad Group

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

