TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

TCBK opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.52.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth $281,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 37.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 77,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

