Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TFC opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,719,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,842 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

