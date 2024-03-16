Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises about 2.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $24,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,737,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,435,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.31. The stock had a trading volume of 492,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.18 and a fifty-two week high of $454.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

