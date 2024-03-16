Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $880,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total transaction of $722,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $880,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $416.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 107.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $430.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.04. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.18 and a 1 year high of $454.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

