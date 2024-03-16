Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.90.

ULTA stock opened at $535.98 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

