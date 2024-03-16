Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty updated its FY25 guidance to $26.20-27.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 26.200-27.000 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $535.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.90.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

