Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty updated its FY25 guidance to $26.20-27.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 26.200-27.000 EPS.
Ulta Beauty Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $535.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.