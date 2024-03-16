Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.20-27.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $27.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.7-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.69 billion. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 26.200-27.000 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $535.98 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.62.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Argus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $546.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.