Ultra Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.44 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $115.29 million and $2.44 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,542.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.12 or 0.00587959 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00048844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00128824 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00018868 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001296 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,088,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 366,088,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.31729408 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $2,825,021.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

