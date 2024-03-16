Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Shares Up 0.4%

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.28 and last traded at $78.28. 1,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.57.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 72 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 38 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers.

