Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Cut by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,315,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 3.5% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Unilever worth $112,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

