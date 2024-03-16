Uniswap (UNI) Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $7.58 billion and approximately $224.87 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $12.67 or 0.00018570 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00131457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008851 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

