United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,177 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 3.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $99,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,821,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

