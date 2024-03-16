United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 3.2% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.20.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $675.58. 874,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.