VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,166 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,850,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,103,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 621,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,017,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 841,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HYD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 950,654 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

