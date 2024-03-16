Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.7% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.45. 13,766,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

