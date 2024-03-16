Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,766,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

