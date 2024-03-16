Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,914,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,428,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.