Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.0% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.08. 1,029,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,096. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.85. The company has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $231.99 and a 12-month high of $346.51.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

