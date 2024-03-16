Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 7.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $31,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 86,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded down $6.86 on Friday, reaching $515.56. 474,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,762. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $354.83 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $506.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

