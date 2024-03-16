Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 14th total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,450,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after acquiring an additional 999,327 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after acquiring an additional 269,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,575,000.

Shares of VIGI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.46. The company had a trading volume of 343,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $82.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

