Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 276.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 510.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV opened at $71.21 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

