Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 14th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,408,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCLT opened at $77.19 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.43.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2865 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

