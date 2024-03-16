Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 59.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Etfidea LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $229.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $234.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

