Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.9% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,214,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,428. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

