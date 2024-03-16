Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 6.4% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.35. 1,182,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,316. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

