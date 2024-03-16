Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Raised by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $76.97. 2,864,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,171,725. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

