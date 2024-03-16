Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOO opened at $470.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.99 and a 12 month high of $476.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.71 and its 200-day moving average is $426.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

