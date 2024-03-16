Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $72.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,784,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014,232. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

